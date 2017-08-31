Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 31, 2017

COAT CROOK

A thief made off with two high-priced jackets from a Vesey Street fashion boutique on Aug. 25.

An employee told police that the crook waltzed into the retailer near West Street at 4:44 pm, before grabbing a pair of the coats that together sold for $11,445, and slinking past the register without paying.

IT’S A RENTAL

A thief rode off with a woman’s $1,200 Citi Bike on Cedar Street on Aug. 24.

The victim told police she had left the rental bike outside a pizza shop between Trinity Place and Greenwich Street as she grabbed a slice at 1 am, when she spotted the crook hop on her bike and ride off.

A woman whom the victim presumed was the crook’s girlfriend abetted her delinquent beau, and could be seen trotting after him as he rode into the night, cops said.

OFF THE RADAR

Burglars looted a man’s car he parked on W. Houston Street on Aug. 26, taking his laptop, radar detector, and other goods.

The victim told police he left his ride between MacDougal and Sullivan streets at 11 pm, and returned two days later to find one of his windows was shattered and more than $1,500 worth of valuables nabbed.

PURSE PURLOINED

A crook nabbed a woman’s purse from right under her nose in a Wall Street lounge on Aug. 24.

The victim told police that she was sitting at a table inside the bar between Front and South streets at 10:30 pm, when she looked down and noticed the bag at her feet — along with the iPhone 7 and Bose headphones it contained — had been stolen.

— Colin Mixson