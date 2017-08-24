Transit Sam: Week of Aug. 24, 2017

Thurs. Aug. 24–Wed., Aug. 30

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Get ready for a home-team showdown at MetLife Stadium, as the Jets take on the Giants on Saturday! Though this preseason face-off will kick off at 7 p.m., expect jams to start mid-afternoon, with parking lots at the stadium opened by 2 p.m. With sellout crowds making their way to New Jersey, prepare for major delays at the Holland Tunnel, as traffic at the Lincoln trickles south. Holland Tunnel delays, of course, will mean Canal and Varick streets will take much of the heat, also affecting the Manhattan Bridge.

In short, if you’re planning to drive to the game, fuhgeddaboudit. Your best bet will be to take New Jersey Transit to Secaucus, where you can transfer to a rail shuttle to MetLife Stadium. The other option for game-goers will be to skip the train and take one of Coach USA’s additional buses leaving from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

On the Brooklyn Bridge, one Brooklyn-bound lane will close on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the FDR at the Houston Street Overpass, one lane will close in either direction Saturday from midnight to 6:30 a.m., and Sunday from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from Monday to Friday, 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The Washington Square Fair will take over Waverly Place between Fifth Avenue and University Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Demo alert! Hundreds of Stand Up Against the Fascists: Solidarity Action with Berkeley demonstrators will head to Union Square Park on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fourth Avenue Fair will bring pedlock to Fourth Avenue between 9th and 14th Streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For a Transit Sam Labor Day weekend traffic forecast, follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam and see my column in next week’s paper.

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

If you rent a garage for storage can you then spray paint a ‘No parking 24hr’ sign on the gate of that garage and use the spot in front for personal parking? The car is NEVER parked in the garage because it doesn’t fit.

Laura M.

Dear Laura,

The only time you can legally park in front of a driveway is when it is attached to a one or two-family house and you’re the tenant or owner. This doesn’t sound kosher to me.

