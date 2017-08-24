Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 24, 2017

BAD HANGOVER

A thief stole more than $19,000 worth of electronics and jewelry off a drunken 26-year-old man on Aug. 14.

The victim couldn’t tell police where he was, although he believes it was somewhere off Seventh Avenue south of W. Houston Street when he put his bag down and a thief ran off with it at around 5 am.

The man passed out sometime after that, and woke up to realize that his drunken revelry had cost him a small fortune in trinkets and gadgets, including a $14,000 bracelet, cops said.

SUBWAY SLASHER

Police are hunting the goon who slashed a man’s face on the subway on Aug. 15.

The victim told police he was in the subway near Canal Street at 4:40 pm, when he bumped into the suspect, and the pair both spit at each other, then began brawling.

The man got more than he bargained for in the fight when his opponent drew a knife a slashed his face and wrist, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital following the attack, while the slasher fled, according to police

BIKE BANDIT

A thief rode off with a man’s $2,500 bike that he had chained to scaffolding on Murray Street on Aug. 4.

The victim told police he locked his bike up between Church Street and Broadway at 10 am, and returned that evening to find that his pricey bike was stolen.

BOOZE CRUISE

A ticket vendor stole $10 from a cashier at a Broadway liquor store in a grab-and-dash robbery on Aug. 8.

The victim told police the crook waltzed into the booze emporium between Morris Street and Battery Place at 3:11 pm, and snatched a $10 bill from her hand, then darted out of the store.

The alleged thief is a known ticket vendor who operates near the State Island Ferry, cops said.

APPLE PICKING

A pair of thieves nabbed a phone from a man’s hand on a south-bound 4 train at the Fulton Street subway station on Aug. 8.

The victim told police he was riding the rails when his train pulled into the station near Broadway at 5:30 pm, and two teenage crooks nabbed his phone before fleeing out the closing doors.

The man managed to squeeze out of the train before it left, and gave chase to the young crooks, but the delinquents split up and outran him, cops said.

CRANE JOB

A 25-year-old man was arrested on burglary charges for scaling 71-stories to the top of a Fulton Street crane to snap pictures on Aug. 12.

Construction workers spotted the suspect atop the massive crane between Nassau and Dutch streets at 7:25 pm, snapping shots of the surrounding skyline from atop the awesome but illicit vantage.

TICKET PUNCHER

Cops arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly slugging an MTA employee inside the Fulton Street Subway Station on Aug. 12.

The victim told police he was giving directions to another straphanger at the station near Broadway at 3:10 pm, when the suspect suddenly socked him in the face.

NO GOOD DEED…

Two crooks robbed a kind-hearted woman after she gave one of the delinquents a dollar inside the Bowling Green subway station on Aug. 10.

The victim told police she was inside the station near Battery Place at 1 am, when the two crooks approached her and asked for a buck.

The good Samaritan duly handed over the bill, then one of the crooks shoved her and dug into her purse to grab another $120, cops said.

RED HANDED

Cops busted an alleged robber inside a Varick Street bank on Aug. 9.

A teller told police she was working at the bank between W. Houston and King streets at 2:16 pm, when the suspect sauntered up and handed her a note which read, “I have a gun give me all your money.”

The teller handed the man $500, and the suspect promptly ventured outside the bank, where he took a garbage can and destroyed property belonging to the business, cops said.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was back inside the bank holding the stolen cash, according to police.

— Colin Mixson