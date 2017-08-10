Transit Sam: Week of Aug. 10, 2017

Thurs., Aug. 10–Wed., Aug. 16

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED TUESDAY FOR FEAST OF THE ASSUMPTION

Special alert! President Trump will make his second visit as POTUS to New York City, but unlike his May visit, he plans to stay for more than just a half-day jaunt. Brace yourselves for widespread gridlock from Sunday evening through Wednesday. Though the specifics of his itinerary are still being developed as I write this, my best intelligence says he will arrive sometime early Sunday evening.

Here’s the likely drill. The president’s helicopter will land at the Wall St. Helipad Sunday. His motorcade will travel up the FDR Drive. South St. will be closed. The FDR will shut down from the Battery to 63rd St. On Wednesday (assuming the just-released schedule is kept), there will be similar closures.

The shutdown of South St. and the FDR (and Battery Underpass) will impact West St. at its southern terminus. Approaches to the Brooklyn Bridge from lower Manhattan streets will also be affected.

We’ve already been having a pretty rough summer at the Holland Tunnel with Penn Station work, especially on getaway afternoon peak hours on Thursdays and Fridays. This Friday will be the toughest yet with the Giants-Steelers pre-season showdown on Friday at 7 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. More than 75,000 fans are expected and most of them in cars. While the Lincoln Tunnel and GW Bridge will pick up the bulk the Holland will see a jump in traffic starting around 4 p.m. meaning even worse congestion on Varick, Canal, Broome and Hudson streets.

Summer Streets, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, will once again make streets from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Upper East Side a car-free, pedestrian paradise. Just like last week, the event will start on Centre Street from the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square, up Lafayette Street, onto Fourth Avenue, Union Square East, and Park Avenue. The Brooklyn Bridge exit to Centre Street will be closed so there will be some diversion to Park Row and to the Manhattan Bridge.

The Greenwich Village Broadway Festival, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close Broadway between 14th Street and Waverly Place.

The World Trade Center Block Party, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close Liberty Street between Broadway and Trinity Place.