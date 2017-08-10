Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 10, 2017

ORDERING OUT

A thief beat and robbed a delivery guy on Grand Street on July 30, taking his electric bike.

The victim told police he was between Thompson Street and West Broadway on his way back to the restaurant at 9:30 pm, when the suspect grabbed him by the neck and hurled him from the bike.

The crook continued beating the man while he lay on the ground and warned him not to move, then hopped on the $1,100 bike and fled, cops said.

BIKE BANDIT

Some crook rode off with a man’s $2,000 bicycle he had locked up on West Street on July 16.

The victim told police he chained his ride to a bike rack at Pier 26 at 6 pm, and returned later to find both his bicycle and lock stolen.

PAINLESS

Cops busted a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing more than $1,400 worth of over the counter pain relievers from a Broadway drug store on Aug. 2.

An employee told police the suspect waltzed into the pharmacy between Murray Street and Park Place at 6:10 pm, and then proceeded to stuff his backpack with a small fortune worth of Tylenol, Advil, and numerous other pain relievers before fleeing out the front door.

Not satisfied with his haul, the suspect reentered the store about six minutes later, when he was identified by employees and arrested, cops said.

BASKET CASE

Thieves stole the laptop a man was delivering via bicycle on Barclay Street on Aug. 4.

The delivery guy told police he had stopped near Broadway around noon to check his GPS, when two crooks ran up and grabbed the $2,200 laptop from a basket on his bike and fled.

The worker gave chase to the thieves, but they managed to give him the slip, according to police.

CHARGED

A woman was arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card to fuel an illicit $7,320 spending spree at a Liberty Street fashion outlet on July 30.

An employee told police he was working at the retailer near West Street at 5:23 pm, when the suspect came to purchase a small fortune in clothes, including a $2,550 Saint-Laurent jacket, with the stolen card.

GETAWAY CAB

A thief robbed a Broadway bank on July 21 — and hopped in a cab to make his escape.

A teller told police she was working at the financial institution between Ann and Fulton streets at 9:50 am, when the robber passed her a note threatening to shoot the place up unless she handed him the cash.

After the teller forked over the dough, the crook jumped into a taxi that was last seen traveling over the Verrazano Bridge into Staten Island, cops said.

RETURN TO SENDER

A would-be bank robber attempted to threaten a teller at a Church Street vault on July 22, but came up short thanks to a bold bank worker.

The teller told police he was working at the bank between Murray Street and Park Place at 12:30 pm, when the suspect passed him his demand letter.

“This is a robbery, give me all your money,” the note read.

But the teller simply passed the note back to the thief, and the man fled none the richer, cops said.

THREE ON 1

Cops are hunting three teenage girls wanted for beating and robbing a woman aboard a Downtown 1 train on July 21.

The victim, 28, told police she was riding the rails near Chambers Street and Broadway at 9:42 pm, when one of the teen terrors slugged her in the face, while another grabbed her purse, which contained $20 and a Metrocard juiced up with $100.

“No, don’t follow,” one of the girls sneered, before the teens fled with the victim’s stuff, according to police.

iTHIEF

A thief snatched the phone from a woman’s hands on Broadway on July 28.

The victim told police she was chatting with a friend near Walker Street at 3 pm, when the suspect nabbed the pricey, $1,000 iPhone and fled.

— Colin Mixson