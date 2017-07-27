Police Blotter: Week of July 27, 2017

INCOMING CALL

Cops are hunting the irate customer who threw his cellphone at a Fulton Street deli worker on July 18, hitting him in the face.

The victim told police he was arguing with the suspect at the bodega between Gold and Cliff streets at 4:15 am over some food he’d served the man, when the disgruntled patron began hurling stuff at the deli guy — including his phone — which left him sporting a minor gash on his face.

TAKE-OUT ORDER

A thief stole a food cart worker’s phone on King Street on July 18.

The victim told police he was working behind the food cart near Varick Street at 2:25 am, when the crook approached him and demanded his cash.

The worker refused and pulled out his phone to call the cops, but the thief snatched it from his hands and ran off, according to police.

RED HANDED

A sticky fingered thief snatched the wallet from a woman’s backpack inside the Fulton Street subway station on July 20.

The victim told police she was waiting for a C train at the station near Nassau Street at 9:30 am, when she felt something moving in her backpack and turned around to see the thieves arm coming out with her wallet.

The woman let out a scream and gave chase to the thief, who led her up the stairs to the middle corridor, and then back down to the platform, where she lost him in the crowd, cops said.

SHADY CUSTOMER

A sly crook managed to nab more than $1,300 worth of designer shades from a Spring Street sunglasses shop on July 20.

An employee told police she was busy elsewhere in the shop between W. Broadway and Wooster Street at 11:50 am, when the suspect snuck three pairs of shades into a brown shopping bag and fled with his ill-gotten eyewear.

— Colin Mixson