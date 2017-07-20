Police Blotter: Week of July 20

STILL SHARP

Cops arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly robbing a slightly older gentleman at knifepoint inside a Fulton Street subway station on July 15.

The victim, 63, told police he had boarded a train at the station near Church Street at 4 am, when the suspect approached him and demanded his phone.

“Let me get your phone,” the suspect allegedly growled.

The older man refused, and then changed cars, but the crook followed him before pulling a knife and reiterating his demands, according to police reports.

“Give me your phone or I will f–k you up,” the suspect allegedly barked.

The man was arrested that day, and found to be the subject of an active warrant, cops said

T-SHIRT CAPER

A thief made off with more than $1,000 worth of shirts from a fashion boutique located within Greenwich Street’s Oculus shopping center on July 17.

An employee told police the suspect waltzed into the retailer between Vesey and Cortlandt streets at 3:05 pm and then stuffed seven shirts under his blazer and snuck off with his ill-gotten garb.

ZAPPED

Some crook rode off with a man’s $2,000 electric bike he had left chained up on Desbrosses Street on July 14.

The victim told police he parked his bike between West and Washington streets at 11 pm, and returned at 8 am the following day to find he was short one two-wheeled ride.

PACKAGE PERPS

A band of thieves nabbed parcels containing more than $4,600 worth of clothes from a West Broadway fashion store on July 17.

A delivery guy told police he was wheeling in packages to the store between Prince and W. Houston streets on a hand cart at 10:30 am, when the four lowlifes suddenly snatched two of the boxes and ran for it.

CART-ASTROPHE

A ruffian robbed a Prince Street food cart on July 17, taking snacks, drinks, and cash.

The vendor told police he was hard at work behind his cart near Greene Street at 12:50 pm, when the reprobate nailed him with a sucker punch before grabbing food, a few drinks, and $15.

SLEEPY-TIME BANDIT

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly taking a phone and wallet off a sleeping man inside a Chambers Street subway station on July 17.

The victim told police he’d nodded off inside the station near Broadway at 4:30 am, when the crook allegedly grabbed his valuables and made for the exit.

Fortunately for him, an underground patrolman witnessed the entire affair, and quickly apprehended the suspect, before waking his victim and returning his goods, according to police.

CROOKED KID

A teenage pickpocket nabbed a wallet from a woman’s purse inside a Chambers Street subway station on July 14.

The victim told police she was transferring to a 2 train at the station near Broadway at 9 am, when she felt immature hands slink into her purse, and turned to spot the pint-sized perp darting away with her wallet.

The woman gave chase, but was unable to catch up with the squirrely delinquent, who fled the station with the victim’s stuff, cops said.

— Colin Mixson