Transit Sam: Week of June 22, 2017

Dates: Thursday, June 22 – Wednesday, June 28

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR EID-AL-FITR

Gridlock and pedlock alert for the West Village! The Pride Parade will return Sunday, taking over streets streets from Midtown to the West Village from noon to 8 p.m. (but expect crowds to gather beginning around 10 a.m.). Last year’s crowds reached a record high of 2.5 million; I’m expecting a similar number this year.

The procession will gather at Grand Central Terminal and march down Fifth Avenue to 8th Street, where it will head west toward Sixth Avenue, and proceed onto Greenwich Avenue before turning onto Christopher Street. From there, the route continues to Greenwich Street, finally dispersing between 11th and Leroy streets. During the parade, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth avenues will also be closed, so driving south anywhere below midtown, use West Street.

The Pride Festival, following the parade, will close Hudson Street between Bethune Street and 14th Street, and 13th Street between 9th Avenue and West 4th Street.

Also Sunday, PrideFest—an annual Pride street fair—will take place on Hudson Street between Abingdon Square and 10th Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Avoid significant Holland Tunnel backups to and from Manhattan, opt for PATH’s yellow and blue lines to Christopher, 9th, 14th, or 23rd streets.

Prior to the weekend’s events on Friday, the Trans Day of Action March will gather at Washington Square Park at 4 p.m. Participants will march from there along Waverly place, turning onto Sixth Avenue. Then, they’ll turn onto Greenwich Avenue to Christopher Street, from there turning onto Seventh Avenue, and turning onto Bleecker Street, and following it to Sixth Avenue. From there, they’ll march to W. 3rd Street, making their way to Thompson Street and reentering Washington Square Park, around 6:30 p.m.

At Hudson River Park: Pier 26, at the West Side Highway between N. Moore and Hubert streets, the three-day Pride Island concert, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will cause West Street backups as attendees cross the highway at Laight Street to reach the venue.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., thousands of women and supporters will gather at Bryant Park, marching down Fifth Avenue from to Washington Square Park for the Dyke March, celebrating lesbian pride.

Other events:

The NYC Police Museum Fair, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close Liberty Street between Broadway and Trinity Place.

On Saturday, the BAMRA Bleecker Street Festival will close Bleecker Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Downtown Independent Democrats Liberty Street Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will close Liberty Street between Church Street and Broadway.

On Monday, the NBA Awards at Basketball City, at the FDR and Montgomery Street, will close South Street between Pike and Montgomery Streets from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. as B*Ball VIPs and celebs like Drake and Nikki Minaj limo to the arena, and cause jams in the area. During this time, traffic on Montgomery Street will have no access to the FDR northbound. Southbound drivers: using the Manhattan Bridge/South Street exit, you’ll be redirected on Montgomery Street to Cherry Street, where you can make a left, and head back to South Street at Pike Slip.