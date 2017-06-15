Police Blotter: Week of June 15, 2017

SHARP JACKET

Cops busted a man for allegedly stealing a $3,200 jacket from a Greene Street fashion boutique on June 7.

An employee told police that the suspect was inside the retailer between Canal and Grand streets at 3:30 pm, when he was spotted slipping the ritzy coat off the rack and breezing past the register without paying.

Police stopped the alleged thief later that day, and say they found him in possession of hypodermic needles following his arrest.

CUT AND RUN

A crook made off with a man’s coat containing $850 as he got his hair cut at a Fulton Street barber on June 6.

The victim told police he was busy getting a trim at the stylist between Nassau and William streets at 1:20 pm, when the suspect nabbed his coat he’d left elsewhere in the shop.

BAD DELIVERY

A thief rode off with a Grubhub delivery guy’s $1,450 bike that he had left chained up on Harrison Street on June 5.

The victim told police he locked his bike between Greenwich and West streets at 1:15 pm, and after delivering some food, returned to find his bread and butter had been pinched.

CRIME OF OPPORTUNITY

A bandit made off with a woman’s purse that she left unattended in a Vesey Street restaurant on June 8.

The victim told police she hung her bag on a hook inside the eatery between North End Avenue and West Street at 5:30 pm, and returned a few hours later to find that it was stolen, along with the Kindle reader, Blackberry phone, and designer shades it contained.

All and all, the thief netted about $1,500 worth of the victim’s unattended valuables, cops said.

THWARTED

An burglar who plundered a Vestry Street construction site on June 4, was thwarted by a security guard who caught him fleeing with the stolen goods.

The guard told police he spotted the suspect via surveillance footage enter the closed work site near Hudson Street at 3:30 pm, and grab a laptop before heading back towards the street.

But the guard confronted him on his way out, and the suspect dropped the computer as he fled, cops said.

LOOT AND SCOOT

Cops arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly looting the cab of a garbage truck parked on Fulton Street on June 3.

The victim told police he parked the commercial garbage truck between Nassau Street and Broadway to chat with some other construction guys at 10:15 am, and returned to the vehicle to grab some cigarettes when he found the suspect rummaging around inside.

“What the f— are you doing in my truck,” the victim shouted. “Get the f— out!”

The man was able to shoo off the suspect, and told police he then discovered his cigarettes and wallet were missing from the cab.

Fortunately, the suspect hadn’t gone far, and the victim found him in a coffee shop across the street, where he was able to retake his cigarettes, he told police. But the alleged thief had allegedly managed to hide the man’s wallet somewhere in the store, he told police, and it was not recovered when the suspect was arrested, cops said.

FEEL THE BURN

A thief stole more than $1,200 worth of acid-reflux medicine from a Broadway drug store on May 26.

An employee told police she was reviewing surveillance footage of the store between Murray Street and Park Place when she spotted the thief nab around about 40 boxes of Nexium and Prilosec at around 11 am.

SWEET SMELLING CROOKS

A band of thieves nabbed nearly $5,500 worth of perfume from a Water Street clothing store on May 31.

An employee told police the crooks started ransacking the fragrance aisle of the store between John and Fulton streets at 2:35 pm, before dashing out with about 20 bottles of ritzy Abercrombie & Fitch perfumes.

SUBWAY SLASHER

Some wacko slashed a man in the Fulton Street subway station on June 1.

The victim told police he was arguing with the nut job inside the station near Nassau Street at 1:20 pm, when the man suddenly slashed his left arm.

The slasher fled, awhile paramedics rushed the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, cops said.

— Colin Mixson