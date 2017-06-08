Transit Sam: Week of June 8, 2017

Dates: Thursday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 14

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Special Alert! In remembrance of the deadly shooting the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando last year, a vigil will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Stonewall Inn in the West Village. Expect large crowds to gather at rush hour, beginning around 6 p.m., taking over Christopher and 10th Streets between Seventh and Greenwich Avenues, as well as Waverly Place between Charles and Christopher streets. This will impact Greenwich and Seventh Avenues, as well as Hudson Street. Pay your respects for those lost last June 12 and avoid driving in the area.

On Thursday, at 6:30 p.m., the Make-a-Wish Foundation Gala will take place at the Cipriani Wall Street, on Wall Street between William and Hanover Streets.

On Friday, the Transportation Alternatives Beach Street Pop-Up will close Liberty Street between Church Street and Broadway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Cooper Square Festival will close Third Avenue between 6th and 14th streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, causing backups along Second Avenue and Houston, Lafayette, 14th Streets.

From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Hare Krishna Parade will close the east side of Fifth Avenue, following it all the way from midtown to Washington Square Park. The disruption on Fifth Avenue will divert traffic to Broadway, also causing slowdowns on Washington Square North.

Demo alert! On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., demonstrators will gather to protest Sharia law, at Foley Square, between Worth, Centre, and Lafayette Streets. They will be greeted by “Stand Against Islamophobia” counter-protestors, causing slowdowns on Civic Center-area streets, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The New York City Expo Festival, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close Third Avenue between 23rd and 34th Streets, causing backups down Third Avenue as far as 14th Street, and on 14th Street.

On Wednesday, the Flag Day Parade from noon to 2 p.m. will affect lower Manhattan Streets. Marchers will head South from City Hall Park down Broadway to Stones Street and the over to Whitehall Street.

At the Brooklyn Bridge, one Brooklyn-bound lane will close Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday of the coming week.