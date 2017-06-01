Transit Sam: Week of June 1, 2017

Dates: Thurs., June 1–Wed., June 7

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED THURSDAY FOR SHAVUOT

Demo alert! The March for Truth, will bring demonstrators to Foley Square, between Centre, Worth, and Lafayette streets, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., the crowd will march down the east side of Broadway, ending on Beaver Street, between Broadway and Broad streets.

On Saturday, the Village Fair and Expo will close University Place between Waverly Place and 14th Street, causing delays on Broadway and on 14th Street, and impacting Fifth Avenue.

Also Saturday, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, at Liberty State Park at 11 a.m., will cause Holland Tunnel backups.

The Philippine Independence Day Council Parade and Festival, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close Madison Avenue between 27th and 38th streets, Park Avenue between 24th and 27th streets, and cross streets in the area. This will cause backups on lower Park Avenue, impacting Lexington and Third avenues.

The FDNY will honor the bravest of the Bravest, with Medal Day, on Wednesday. The ceremony will be held in City Hall Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking will be provided for attendees on the city streets near City Hall. Expect Broadway, Park Row/Centre Street, Chambers Street, Church Street, and Barclay Street to be extra slow throughout the day. This will also affect traffic to and from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Dear Readers,

Mayor De Blasio has committed to a crackdown on placard abuse—good for him! Anyone who follows my work knows this has been a pet peeve of mine for 35 years, since I first became traffic commissioner. The mayor now asks for your support—report placard abuse by calling 311.

Here’s the rundown. Even if someone has a placard (and I suspect a good number are counterfeit) they may not park in the following zones: No Stopping, No Standing, crosswalks, sidewalks, driveways, fire hydrants, bike lanes, turning lanes atop arrows, and hatched areas. I’m deputizing all my readers to assist in this crack down.

Nowhere is placard abuse more widespread than Lower Manhattan. It cripples the community in multiple ways: placard abusers park in truck loading zones, forcing trucks to double park and cause congestion. Then truckers then get tickets, or worse, are towed for double parking, which means cost for deliveries goes up and there’s more pollution and noise. So, work with the city to curb placard abuse.