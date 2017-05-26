Taste of Tribeca wows locals and visitors for 23rd year

BY TEQUILA MINSKY

The overcast day didn’t dampen the spirits of the friends, families, fans, and foodies who noshed their way through the annual Taste of Tribeca food feast.

Throngs of Tribeca locals and visitors alike sampled the offerings at the festival where more than 80 local eateries served up bite-sized portions of their signature dishes.

Nine restaurants were new this year to the street booths and seven venues comprising the Beer & Cider Tour offered tastings from their nearby bars.

Sterling Boyd and her mom Elena live just down Greenwich Street and mentioned how convenient it was to step out of her building and have the chance to try all these foods.

“It’s our third time and this is a great community event,” said Elena who added that it inspired her to try new restaurants in the neighborhood.

Folks who just stumbled on the food fest were having a gastronomically great time, too. A mother-daughter duo visiting from Washington State heard about it on the water taxi and spent the afternoon sampling.

The $55 tickets included six dishes and three drinks, and the proceeds support arts and enrichment programs for nearby schools, PS 150 and PS 234 — including ballroom dancing, puppetry, storytelling, art supplies and musical instruments for every 5th grader.

Tanya Burton, head of the of Taste of Tribeca board has two kids in PS 150 and helped out at the volunteer check-in.

She said that parents, former students, and others connected to the two schools were among the 150 volunteers that pitched in during the day.

One PS 150 mother, fresh from running a half-marathon in Brooklyn, was overheard saying, “Other neighborhoods try to copy our model, and that’s great, but ours is the best.”

Well, Taste of Tribeca has a track record and has built up quite a loyal following — after all, this was its 23rd year.