Police Blotter: Week of May 18, 2017

BIKE BANDIT

A thief rode off with a man’s pricey Blanchi bicycle he’d left locked on Varick Street at May 8.

The victim told police that he chained his bike to scaffolding between Canal and Watts streets at 1 am, and returned a few hours later to find his $1,299 bike was stolen.

WATCH OUT

A thief stole $4,000 watch from a man’s locker inside a Nassau Street gym on May 12.

The victim told police he left his Tag Hauer Carrera timepiece in a locker at the fitness center between Ann and Beekman streets at 2 pm, and returned 45 minutes later to find he was short one ritzy wrist clock.

SK-HATER

Cops are hunting the skateboard-wielding brute who beat a man on Mercer Street on May 9.

The victim told police he was arguing with the skater near Prince Street at 6:40 pm, when the goon hefted the deck and cracked it over his head.

SOUND OF CRIME

Three bandits stole a man’s headphones on Wall Street on May 9.

The victim told police he was near Broad Street at 10 pm, when the terrible trio ran up and snatched his headphones before fleeing as a pack towards Broadway.

ROUGH NIGHT

A real party pooper nabbed a purse off a passed-out straphanger waiting for an E train on Sixth Avenue on May 12.

The victim told police she’d had more than a few drinks before heading down to the station near West Broadway at 2:30 pm, where she promptly dozed off, only to awake about an hour and a half later to find her hand bag, along with her credit cards and passport, were missing.

CASH AND GRAB

Cops arrested two alleged thieves suspected of ripping cash from a 40-year-old man’s hands on South Street on May 7.

The victim told police he was near Whitehall Street at 6:35 pm, when the suspects, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, came up and between them yanked $80 straight from his hands.

LIGHTER LARCENY

Thieves made off with a $14,000 lighter from a luxury smokes shop inside Brookfield Place on April 23.

Surveillance footage from Davidoff of Geneva near West Street shows three men inside the store at around 3 pm, including one man with a six-year-old boy, according to manager Rudy Perez.

As two of the men distracted a sales employee, the third man instructed his young boy to run for the exit, giving him an excuse to give chase — with the expensive Haute Couture lighter in hand.

The hand-made lighter, which is gold plated and encrusted with gem stones, isn’t the store’s most expensive fire starter — that honor falls to a Dupont lighter the store sells for a whopping $25,000, according to Perez.

APPLE PICKING

Two brazen shoplifters nabbed a pair of iPhone 7s from a display at a Greenwich Street electronics vendor on May 3.

An employee told police the suspects were spotted inside the retailer between Fulton and Dey streets at 5:45 pm, when they grabbed the top-of-the-line smart phones, together worth $1,498.

FAST REACTION

A thief nabbed a woman’s wallet from her purse inside a West Broadway diner on May 1.

The victim told police she was inside the eatery between W. Houston and Prince streets at 7 pm, when she left her purse underneath a table as she went to pay for her supper.

When she returned, the woman discovered her pocketbook knocked over and her wallet stolen, cops said.

The woman wisely canceled her credit cards with her bank immediately following the theft, and was later informed the thief had attempted one unsuccessful transaction with her cards, according to police.

BAD TOUCH

Two sly thieves nabbed a man’s wallet from his pocket on South Street on May 2.

The victim told police that he was near Whitehall Street at 2 pm, when one of the crooks gave him a tender hug, while the other took the opportunity to reach into his pocket and grab his valuables.

— Colin Mixson