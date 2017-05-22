Dine Around Downtown returns on Tuesday

- Home
Dine Around Downtown, returns to 28 Liberty to showcase more than 35 Lower Manhattan restaurants on Tuesday, May 23 from 11 am to 3 pm.
With Downtown’s growing reputation as a premier dining destination, the food fest offers an excellent opportunity to sample some of the fare that foodies are so excited about.
“Lower Manhattan has so many incredible restaurants that Dine Around might be the only way you could possibly sample all of them in one afternoon,” said Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin. “Whether you’re looking for a plate of healthy lettuce wraps, lamb chops, sushi, or a decadent mac and cheese, our local chefs bring their tastiest fare to Dine Around.”
New participants this year will include Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke, Major Food Group’s Parm, and plates from The Tuck Room’s James Beard Award-winning chef Sherry Yard. Additionally, Iron Chef Jose Garces’s Amada, Mario Batali’s Eataly and Lower Manhattan’s pioneer restaurateur Peter Poulakakos’s Pier A Harbor House will return for their sophomore appearances.
And don’t let a soggy weather forecast keep you from getting a taste of Downtown — last year’s event was still a delicious success despite the spring showers.
2017 Dine Around Downtown Participants include:
Alphabetical Order
Adrienne’s Pizza Bar
Amada
ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant
Bavaria Bier Haus
Beckett’s Bar & Grill
Bill’s Bar & Burger
Blue Smoke Battery Park City
Bobby Van’s Steakhouse
The Capital Grille
Cowgirl SeaHorse
Delmonico’s Restaurant
The Dubliner
Eataly NYC Downtown
Fresh Salt
The Growler Bites & Bar
Harry’s Cafe & Steak
Harry’s Italian
Haru Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Inatteso
The Ketch Brewhouse
Le District
The Malt House FiDi
MarkJoseph Steakhouse
Morton’s The Steakhouse
OBAO Water Street
Open Door Gastropub
Parm Battery Park
Pier A Harbor House
Route 66 Smokehouse
Stone Street Tavern
Stout NYC FiDi
SUteiShi
The Tuck Room
Ulysses’ Folk House
Vintry Wine & Whiskey
Wei West