Dine Around Downtown returns on Tuesday

Dine Around Downtown, returns to 28 Liberty to showcase more than 35 Lower Manhattan restaurants on Tuesday, May 23 from 11 am to 3 pm.

With Downtown’s growing reputation as a premier dining destination, the food fest offers an excellent opportunity to sample some of the fare that foodies are so excited about.

“Lower Manhattan has so many incredible restaurants that Dine Around might be the only way you could possibly sample all of them in one afternoon,” said Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin. “Whether you’re looking for a plate of healthy lettuce wraps, lamb chops, sushi, or a decadent mac and cheese, our local chefs bring their tastiest fare to Dine Around.”

New participants this year will include Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke, Major Food Group’s Parm, and plates from The Tuck Room’s James Beard Award-winning chef Sherry Yard. Additionally, Iron Chef Jose Garces’s Amada, Mario Batali’s Eataly and Lower Manhattan’s pioneer restaurateur Peter Poulakakos’s Pier A Harbor House will return for their sophomore appearances.

And don’t let a soggy weather forecast keep you from getting a taste of Downtown — last year’s event was still a delicious success despite the spring showers.

2017 Dine Around Downtown Participants include:

Alphabetical Order

Adrienne’s Pizza Bar

Amada

ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant

Bavaria Bier Haus

Beckett’s Bar & Grill

Bill’s Bar & Burger

Blue Smoke Battery Park City

Bobby Van’s Steakhouse

The Capital Grille

Cowgirl SeaHorse

Delmonico’s Restaurant

The Dubliner

Eataly NYC Downtown

Fresh Salt

The Growler Bites & Bar

Harry’s Cafe & Steak

Harry’s Italian

Haru Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Inatteso

The Ketch Brewhouse

Le District

The Malt House FiDi

MarkJoseph Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse

OBAO Water Street

Open Door Gastropub

Parm Battery Park

Pier A Harbor House

Route 66 Smokehouse

Stone Street Tavern

Stout NYC FiDi

SUteiShi

The Tuck Room

Ulysses’ Folk House

Vintry Wine & Whiskey

Wei West