Transit Sam: Week of May 18, 2017

Dates: Thurs., May 18–Wed., May 24

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Special Alert: Financial District streets shut down during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour!

The American Heart Association Wall Street Run, will kick off a busy week for streets in Downtown Manhattan. Streets will start closing around 5 pm as runners mass on Greenwich and Warren streets. At round 6 pm, runners will begin a zig-zag route, turning onto Church Street then heading down to Liberty Street. From there, they’ll turn onto William Street heading south, and via Broad Street, they’ll continue to Pearl Street. Taking Pearl Street north, runners cut across John Street to Water Street, following it all the way to the Battery, along State Street, and end at Brookfield Place. Church, Broadway, West and other north-south streets will be affected.

On weekdays from 8 pm to 5 am, expect jams along Canal Street between Varick and Allen streets due to construction work in the area — this will cause turbulence at the Holland Tunnel and the Manhattan Bridge.

At the Manhattan Bridge, one lane will be closed on the Lower Roadway from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday and one lane in both directions on the Upper Roadway from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Saturday.

From 10 pm Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday, FDR Drive closures at the Houston Street Overpass will cause the following diversions in both directions: northbound cars, take Avenue C to the FDR’s 23rd Street entrance, southbound cars will take FDR exit 5 and reenter via a service road.

From 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Taste of Tribeca will close Greenwich Street between Jay and Reade streets, and Duane Street between Greenwich and Hudson streets, diverting uptown and downtown traffic to West Street via Chambers Street.

The Dance Parade, on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, will head down Broadway beginning at 21st Street, proceeding onto Union Square West, then University Place, all the way to 8th Street. From there, participants will make their way along 8th Street to Avenue A, dispersing along Avenue A between 7th and 12th streets, and along Tompkins Square Park on 7th and 10th streets. This will cause slowdowns along Fifth and Park Avenues, 14th and 17th streets, and other cross streets along the route.

Sunday’s NYPD Memorial 5K Run, from 10 am to 1 pm, will close southbound West Street between Albany and W. 12th streets, as well as Liberty Street between South End Avenue and West Street, and southbound West Street between Chambers and North Moore streets.

On Monday at 6:30 pm, the Parsons Spring Benefit will honor Rihanna, among others, at Chelsea Piers, off the West Side Highway between 21st and 22nd Streets. The VIP and media presence will cause southbound delays on the West Side Highway.

As we approach Memorial Day, on Monday, May 29, expect traffic to freeze in Lower Manhattan throughout the week. Stay tuned for details in next Thursday’s column and follow me on Twitter @Gridlock Sam for the rundown.