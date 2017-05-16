Street closures Thursday for American Heart Association Wall Street Run

The American Heart Association is drawing more than 10,000 joggers to Tribeca and the Financial District for a benefit run on Thursday evening, and the city is closing streets and rerouting Downtown bus routes to accommodate the charity race.

The run is for a good cause, but the after-work jaunt will close down Lower Manhattans twisted streetscape during the heart of rush hour, so commuters should take heed and expect delays getting home.

Street closures include:

Greenwich Street between Warren and Barclay streets from 6-8 pm .

. Murray Street between West Side Highway and West Broadway from 6-8 pm .

. Barclay Street between West Side Highway and Greenwich Street from 6-8 pm .

. Warren Street between Greenwich and Church streets from 6:15–7:35 pm .

. Church Street between Warren and Liberty streets from 6:15–7:35 pm .

. Liberty Street between Church and William streets from 6:15–7:35 pm .

. William Street between Liberty and Beaver streets from 6:15–8 pm .

. South William Street between Beaver and Broad streets from 6:15–8 pm .

. Broad Street between South William and Pearl streets from 6:15–8 pm .

. Pearl Street between Broad and John streets from 6:15–8 pm .

. John Street between Pearl and Water streets from 6:15–8 pm .

. Water Street between John and Whitehall streets from 6:15–8 pm .

. State Street between Whitehall Street and Broadway from 6:15–8 pm .

. Battery Place between State Street and Third Place from 6:15–8 pm .

. Third Place between Battery Place and Battery Park Esplanade from 6:15–8 pm .

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will reroute the M9, M15, M15SBS, M20, M22 and M55 bus lines throughout the run. Straphangers can head over to mta.info for more information.

Joggers are meeting at Brookfield Place on Vesey Street for a 6:45 pm start time.

The charity run, which has already raised more than $1.8 million out of its $4.5 million goal, will benefit people suffering from heart disease through improved patient care, and help keep Americans healthy through education, advocacy, and other preventative measures.