Road closures for bike tour early Sunday

BY COLIN MIXSON

A procession of more than 32,000 cyclists is expected to weave its way through Lower Manhattan on Sunday as part of the 40th-annual Five Boro Bike Tour, and locals should expect roads and sidewalks to be closed to accommodate the hordes of speeding bikers.

The good news in terms of traffic is that the bike tour kicks off in the very early morning Downtown, and while some sidewalks will remain closed for the better part of the day, the shuttered roadways will be reopened long before noon.

Downtowners should expect street closures at:

• Greenwhich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street, 4:30 am–10:30 am

• Washington Street between Morris Street and Battery Place, 7:30 am–10:30 am

• Trinity Place between Morris and Liberty streets, 7:30 am–10:30 am

• Church Street between Liberty and Canal streets, 4:30 am–10 am

And sidewalks will be closed at:

• Greenwich Street between Morris and Edgar streets, 4 am–6 pm

• Battery Place between Greenwich and Washington streets 4 am–6 pm

• Dey Street between Church Street and Broadway, 4 am–6 pm

• Park Place between Church Street and Broadway, 4 am–6 pm

• Chambers Street between Church Street and Broadway, 4 am–6 pm

• Worth Street between Church Street and Broadway, 4 am–6 pm

Beyond Canal Street, the cross-city race will take bikers up to Harlem before crossing into the Bronx over the Madison Avenue Bridge, before heading back into the city over the Third Avenue Bridge for a second Manhattan leg before exiting into Queens via Roosevelt Island over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. Check out the interactive map here.