Getting a taste of Battery Park City

BY COLIN MIXSON

Locals wined and dined over by North Cove Marina as part of the second-annual Taste of Battery Park City, where 19 area eateries offered bite-sized tastings of their signature dishes.

The event, which is organized by local parents to benefit tots at PS 89, was better than ever this year, and patrons were blown away by the fare on offer, according to one mom.

“This year they outdid themselves,” said Battery Park City resident Amy Nakamura, who came with daughters Arabella, 6, and Penelope, 3, along with dog Libby, “good food, good crowd, a testament the community down there.”

Folks were glad to see that the $25 tickets for the event, which bought eaters tastings from five different vendors, were still cheaper than the upcoming Taste of Tribeca, where food lovers will be asked to shell out a $45 for five treats on May 20.

“It’s newer, and when they’re newer they start out reasonably — then they go up,” said Tribeca resident Elle Gerstler.

Entertainment was provided in the form of face painting for kids, and music courtesy of local community band, the TriBattery Pops Tom Goodkind Conductor, which recently partnered with the New York Philharmonic as part of its New World Initiative, through which they covered Antonín Dvorák’s “Symphony No. 9.”