Transit Sam: Week of April 27, 2017

Dates: Thursday, April 20 – Wednesday, May 3

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Special alert! Trump will make his first presidential visit to New York Thursday, May 4th, at the Intrepid, on 46th Street and West Side Highway. As of now, I hear the event will be during the evening, starting around 6 p.m., likely closing the West Side Highway beginning late afternoon, possibly from The Battery all the way to Midtown. So prepare for Manhattan traffic to crawl for the day. Stay tuned for the details in next Thursday’s Transit Sam, and follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam for updates.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the DKMS Big Love gala will bring celebs and media for a red-carpet event at the Cipriani Wall Street between William and Hanover Streets. With VIPs as major as Ariana Grande attending (and performing) in past years, this could impact William, Wall, Pearl, and Water Streets.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Chelsea Visiting Neighbors Festival will close Eighth Avenue between 14th and 23rd Streets, causing delays on Eighth Avenue, as well as on Hudson Street.

Demo alert! On Monday at 5 p.m., Rise Up NYC demonstrators will celebrate May Day at Foley Square, causing rush hour delays on Worth, Centre, and Lafayette Streets, as well as on Broadway and at the Brooklyn Bridge entrance.

Construction will continue this week at the Brooklyn Bridge, daily from Monday to Friday, narrowing the roadway in both directions to two lanes at 11 p.m. and to just one lane at midnight, ending at 6 a.m.

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I parked on Duane Street at Greenwich on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. There were plenty of open spaces, and a “Truck Loading Only from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. except for Sunday” about 20 feet away. When I came back, I found a $95 ticket for violating that sign. But I think the sign was tampered to indicate the opposite of what it meant. Can I successfully appeal this?

Sincerely,

H.K.

Dear H.K.,

Unfortunately, in my discussions with the city I was told, and I quote, your reader “has a better chance of winning the lottery than successfully appealing this ticket.” I’m not sure the odds are that bad, but from my investigation the ticket is valid. I visited the block, and saw that where you said you parked, the “Truck Loading” regulation applies in both directions, as indicated by a two-way arrow. So, there should be no confusion what the restriction is. Also remember that regulations apply either until the end of a block, or until the next parking regulation sign (of which I saw several on this block), so always look closely before you leave your car!

Transit Sam