Police Blotter: Week of April 27, 2017

BRIDGE STREET SLASHER

Cops are hunting the knife-wielding maniac who left a man with grievous wounds following a brutal Bridge Street attack on April 21.

The victim told police he was near Whitehall Street at 9:50 pm, when the bruiser drew a knife and started slashing, causing numerous gashes across the man’s face, chest and right arm.

The lowlife fled following his vicious assault, while the victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, cops said.

SWEET SLACKS!

Cops busted the alleged thief suspected of nabbing a $1,275 pair of pants from a Vesey Street retailer on April 20.

An employee told police he was inside the store near North End Avenue at 7:08 pm, when he spotted the suspect stuff the superb slacks inside his jacket and make for the exit with his ill-gotten britches.

SUBWAY SHOWDOWN

A man was arrested for allegedly brawling with a straphanger on an E train as it neared the Fulton Street Subway Station on April 22.

The victim told police that he was riding the rails at 12:15 am, when the suspect went berserk and clocked him in the face.

The commuter did his best to restrain the suspect, but he managed to break away after the doors opened at Fulton Street, according to police.

A police officer spotted him not long after, however, and slapped the suspect in cuffs, cops said.

VICIOUS CYCLE

A thief rode off with a man’s electric bike that he had chained to scaffolding along New York Plaza on April 17.

The victim told police he left his low-powered cycle near Broad Street at 9 am, and returned at 5 pm that evening to find his $1,325 ride had been stolen.

— Colin Mixson