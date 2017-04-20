Transit Sam: Week of April 20, 2017

Dates: Thurs., April 20–Wed., April 26

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Gridlock alert! Saturday is Earth Day, and in celebration, Broadway, between 17th and 47th Streets will go Car Free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Because of diversions, lower Fifth and Park Avenues, as well as 14th Street will be jammed for the day, causing a traffic domino effect that will impact Lower Manhattan. Delays will be extensive, so show your love for Mother Earth and take transit, bike, or walk to your destination. Also on Saturday, the “Stop Trump’s Climate Agenda” rally will bring demonstrators to Foley Square from noon to 1:30 p.m. causing possible slowdowns at the Brooklyn Bridge.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the LGBT Community Center’s annual cocktail party and dinner will take place at the Cipriani Wall Street, on Wall Street between Hanover and William Streets.

On Thursday into Friday, the Brooklyn Bridge, in both directions, will narrow from three lanes to two at 11 p.m. — then, at midnight, only one lane will remain open each way until 6 a.m.

On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 9/11 Memorial 5K Run, Walk, and Community Day will close Battery Place between Little West and Greenwich Streets, Greenwich Street from Battery Place to Liberty Street, causing slowdowns at the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel exit onto Greenwich and Trinity Streets.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, and on weeknights 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, E trains will run on the F line above W. 4th Street, and A trains will run on the F below W. 4th.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, 1 trains will not run below 14th Street.

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

The City Hall area has become a traffic disaster! One of the many issues I’ve noticed is that it’s overrun with double parking, especially on Centre, Leonard, and Lafayette Streets. Something needs to be done. Is there anything you can do to help?

Sincerely,

DJ

Dear DJ,

I notified the NYPD and the DOT, but I’m not expecting too much. This area is government and landmark heavy — it has multiple courthouses, the U.S. Attorney’s office, the Tombs, and various other government buildings. I hate to tell you this, but I don’t have high hopes that law enforcement will do much to enforce parking laws that are contributing to the gridlock.

Transit Sam