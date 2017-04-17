Easter egg hunt at the Fire Museum

BY COLIN MIXSON

Downtown ankle biters had a blast scouring Spring Street’s Fire Museum for Easter eggs on April 9, moms said.

“We had a great time,” said Katya Yazykova, who stopped in for the event during a trip from Virginia with kids Lukas, 5, and Mark, 3. “It was awesome.”

The Fire Museum turned out its first and second floors for the egg hunt, and kids scrambled in and around vintage fire engines in their search for Easter treats, according to Sanda Gazahi, who came all the way from the quaint suburbs of Brooklyn for the event.

“Some of them were very creatively hidden, inside the fire trucks and stuff like that,” she said.

The kids were joined by the FDNY’s fire safety mascot, an over-sized Dalmatian named Hot Dog.

“He was greeting the kids and that was very nice,” said Gazahi.

Above the Easter egg hunt, the third floor was turned over to arts and crafts, and kids were able to decorate puppets and bags to stash their eggs in.

The Fire House should expect some repeat customers come next Easter, according to Kazykova.

“This was our first time, but I’m sure we’ll back,” she said.