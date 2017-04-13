Transit Sam: Week of April 13, 2017

Dates: Thursday, April 13 – Wednesday, April 19

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED THURSDAY, FRIDAY, MONDAY, AND TUESDAY

Hold on to those ASP parking spaces, because unless you live on the rare street with Saturday street cleaning, you’ve got a space through Wednesday, with ASP suspended for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Monday and Tuesday for the last two days of Passover.

Though Holy Thursday won’t have much impact on the streets, on Good Friday things pick up beginning in the afternoon as people make their way home for Easter weekend.

Also on Good Friday, hundreds will make their way from the Brooklyn Bridge for the Way of the Cross procession beginning around noon, stopping at City Hall, Ground Zero, and ending at St. Peter’s Church, on Barclay Street at Church Street, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic will be disrupted as the procession crosses streets, causing delays in the Civic Center area and at the Brooklyn Bridge entrance.

Demo alert! On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., up to 20,000 demonstrators will take over Sixth Avenue between 34th and 55th Streets for the New York City Tax March. This will cause delays down to lower Sixth Avenue, causing cars to divert to Eighth Avenue.

The weekly Hester Street Festival, on Hester Street at Essex Street, begins Saturday, bringing crowds to the Lower East Side from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club Sixth Avenue Festival will close Sixth Avenue between 14th and 23rd Streets, causing jams on Sixth Avenue as far down as Houston Street, as well as along 14th Street.

On Wednesday, public schools go back into session after spring recess, so expect morning traffic to pick up again.

Wednesday kicks off the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which continues through the end of April. Things will pick up later in the week, so prepare for slowdowns on West Street below Canal, as well as on Greenwich and Varick Streets, and at the entrance of the Holland Tunnel through the month.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, 1 trains will not run below 14th Street; E trains will run along the F line above W. 4th Street; A trains will run on the F below W. 4th Street.

Get ready for a Car Free NYC next Saturday—the DOT will close 30 blocks of Broadway, between Times Square and Union Square.

Follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam and stay tuned for updates in next week’s column.