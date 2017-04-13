Police Blotter: Week of April 13, 2017

BUTT HURT

Cops arrested a man for allegedly slashing and stabbing another man — in the butt — on West Broadway on April 9.

The victim told police that he was near West Houston Street at 12:43 am, when the suspect slashed him across the abdomen and then stabbed him multiple times on the buttocks.

The suspect fled following the attack, but cops spotted him as they scoured the area and were later able to recover the knife, according to police.

APPLE PICKING

A thief stole a man’s iPhone in a Church Street bar on April 7.

The victim told police he was inside the bar between Lispenard and Walker streets at 11:50 pm, when he noticed the smart phone missing from his jacket.

JACKED

A shoplifter nabbed two pricey jackets from a Greene Street fashion boutique on March 24.

An employee told police that the theft at the store between Grand and Broome streets was discovered at 9 am, when an inventory check turned two missing coats worth more than $2,000.

LOST AND FOUND

A taxi driver returned documents that a man had left in his cab on Prince Street on April 7, but held onto the nearly $3,000 worth of other valuables he also neglected to take with him.

The victim told police he left his stuff in the cab between Wooster and Greene streets at 3:30 pm, and that he was later successful in getting a hold of the cabbie to have him return his stuff.

But when the driver met him, the only property he handed over was the victim’s wallet, passport, and social security card, and not the $500 cash, and the iPad Pro he had left as well, cops said.

— Colin Mixson