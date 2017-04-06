Transit Sam: Week of April 6, 2017

Dates: Thur., April–Wed., April 12

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FOR PASSOVER

The finger pointing has begun with the MTA and NJ Transit blaming Amtrak for poor maintenance and a terrible response to Monday’s derailment. Whoever is at fault, it is the public that will suffer. Service is still spotty as of Wednesday night. In Lower Manhattan, this means more people on PATH trains and more traffic at the Holland Tunnel. We don’t care who’s at fault! Work together and get it fixed!

Happy Pesach! Monday and Tuesday at sunset, Jews all over the city will begin celebrating Passover with Seders, traditional dinners recalling their time as slaves in Egypt and their exodus. Afternoon delays for Lower Manhattan will be especially heavy at the Williamsburg Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and the Holland Tunnel as people make their way to join families and friends. Traffic turbulence will begin around 3 p.m., but the good news is it will also calm down early, between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On the subway, uptown 1 trains will skip Franklin through 28th streets, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, through the end of the week.

Monday marks the beginning of spring recess for public schools, so although morning traffic might be slightly lighter without school traffic, drivers beware: kids out of school means they’ll be out and about, so pay extra special attention!

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Can you explain: what is the law regarding yellow school buses parked on city streets? Are they allowed to park anywhere at any time? Can they park in front of schools or religious institutions?

Henry Bolus

Dear Henry,

Buses (and the law (NYC Traffic law 4-08(m)(5) doesn’t omit school buses) are not allowed to park on city streets unless authorized by signs. School buses are allowed to park at any time adjacent to a school. Religious institutions are not covered by this law unless they include a school.

Transit Sam

Dear readers:

Transit Sam wants you to be safe at all times. Please see his company’s recent report, Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State, detailing an 11-percent jump in pedestrian fatalities nationwide in just one year. Here in NYC we also saw a spike in pedestrian and bicycle deaths. Please do not drive distracted or impaired; and please be careful walking out there. My recommendation is keep the volume down on headphones while crossing and don’t even THINK of texting in the road.

Transit Sam