Police Blotter: Week of April 6, 2017

HAMBURGLAR

A man of questionable moral values stripped a gentleman of his phone, jacket, and cash inside a Broadway fast food joint on April 4 — after the man suffered a debilitating seizure inside the eatery.

The victim told police he was inside the quickie diner between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane at 12:45 p.m., when he was suddenly struck by a seizure and rendered unconscious. While he was out, another man set to work stripping him of anything of value, taking a Gucci wallet, Prada Jacket, iPhone 6S, credit cards, and cash, cops said.

BOMBED OUT

A thief stole a ritzy bomber jacket from a Broadway boutique on March 28.

An employee told police the suspect was perusing the retailer’s designer wardrobe between Spring and Prince streets at 10:17 a.m., when he shoved the $1,036 coat into a bag and sailed past the register, before hopping onto a bike and peddling away with his ill-gotten gear.

BAD CREDIT

A pickpocket used a woman’s credit cards that he had nabbed from a Spring Street bakery on March 26 to fuel an illicit, $1,000 spending spree.

The victim told police she was dining at the crowded sweet shop between Sullivan and Thompson streets at 1:45 p.m., enjoying her scrumptious treats before realizing an hour later that her wallet was missing from her purse.

A call to the bank revealed the small fortune in unauthorized charges, cops said.

BAGGED

Thieves looted a Broadway fashion shop to the tune of $5,000 worth of designer handbags on March 30.

Video surveillance revealed the two men working their way through the boutique between Prince and W. Houston streets at 4 p.m., slipping the Prada purses off of store mannequins and deftly stuffing them into a backpack before sneaking off with two bags worth $3,080 and $2,430.

UP IN SMOKE

Crooks nabbed more than $1,000 worth of coffin nails from a Wall Street drug store on March 30.

An employee told police that the suspect waltzed into the pharmacy between William and Broad streets at 2:42 a.m., when he proceeded to jump the counter and fill his arms with cartons of Parliament, Marlboro, and Camel cigarettes, nabbing 107 packs in total.

SNATCHED

A thief stole a woman’s ritzy Louis Vuitton handbag from between her legs on Varick Street on March 31.

The victim told police she was between W. Houston and King streets at 11 p.m., when she placed her purse between her legs as she busied herself ordering an Uber cab.

Barely a minute had passed before the woman looked down to discover that her $3,000 bag, along with a silk cashmere scarf, Tom Rad Sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton wallet, and the credit cards it contained were all gone, cops said.

— Colin Mixson