Yes-bu! Nobu Downtown opens in Fidi next week

It’s Tribeca flagship Nobu Next Door closed its doors March 25, but Downtown won’t Nobu-less for long — Nobu Downtown is opening on April 6 in Fidi.

Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa will bring his distinctive Asian-fusion cuisine to a new space at 195 Broadway in perhaps the most-anticipated restaurant opening of the year in an area already experiencing a gourmet renaissance.

The new 12,500-square-foot restaurant’ decor harkens back to Matsuhisa’s home of 30 years in Tribeca, with its interior designed by David Rockwell, who also designed the original Nobu in Tribeca.

The street-level bar and lounge occupies 4,500 square feet of the building’s landmarked lobby, with stairs leading down to the 187-seat dining room below.

Nobu is the first retailer to open in the former AT&T headquarters’ lobby following a $50 million retail redevelopment by L&L Holding Company. Clothing retailer Anthropologie is expected to open there soon.

Nobu Downtown is already taking dinner reservations, but — as appropriate for the “Telephone Building” — only by phone: 212-219-0500.