Transit Sam: Week of March 30, 2017

Dates: Thursday, March 30 – Wednesday, April 5

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

FDR Alert! The FDR southbound at Houston Street will be fully closed, Saturday and Sunday from midnight to 11 a.m. each day. At those times, the northbound FDR will be reduced to just one lane. So, if you’re heading southbound on FDR, you can take exit 5, and then reenter via a service road. Northbound drivers should take Avenue C, then enter the FDR at 23rd Street.

At the Battery Park Underpass, the south tube will be fully closed from 10 p.m., until 8 a.m. Friday morning. The north tube will experience a full closure from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday morning.

At the Manhattan Bridge, one lane in each direction will close on the upper roadway, from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Place Festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Washington Place between Grove Street and Sixth Avenue, will bring crowds to the W. Village. This could cause slowdowns along Sixth Avenue, as well as on W. 4th Street.

Demo alert! In the spirit of April Fools day, thousands will head to Times Square from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for the Trump-Bannon Impeachment Party.

On Monday, from noon to 1 p.m., a Rally to Save the Arts will bring demonstrators to City Hall. This could cause delays on Broadway, as well as at the Brooklyn Bridge.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, D trains will not run in lower Manhattan. 3 trains will not run 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday through the end of the week.

From the mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

For years now, I’ve noticed that so many of the cars I see parked on the streets all over New York City have plates from other states. Don’t you have to register your car in New York if you’re a resident of the city? Why do people do this and what can be done?

Harry, Manhattan

Dear Harry,

This has been a problem for a long time in New York City, and the city and state have ignored it. People do it to avoid taxes, insurance, parking tickets, and the like. If the city and state are looking for additional resources, they can simply enforce the law and they’ll get pockets full of lost money.

Transit Sam