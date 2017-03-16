Police Blotter: Week of March 16, 2017

SHARP KIDS

Cops are hunting two knife-wielding teens who held up a boy on North End Avenue on March 11.

The victim told police he was near Murray Street on his way home from a house party at 10:45 p.m. when the suspects pulled a knife on him and demanded his stuff, which included $1,200 pair of “Black Yeezy” sneakers and $600, cops said.

BIKE BANDIT

A thief nabbed a man’s bike he had left chained on Broadway on March 7.

The victim told police he locked up his bike between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane at 8:30 p.m., and returned later to find his $1,450 Arrow was stolen.

HOT PRODUCT

A man stole a small fortune worth of makeup from a John Street drug store on March 7.

Surveillance footage shows the crook waltzing into the pharmacy between Broadway and Nassau Street at 4:34 p.m., when he proceeded to clean out a shelf of makeup valued at $1,168, before waltzing past the register with his ill-gotten beauty products.

STICKY FINGERS

A pickpocket snatched a wallet from a woman’s handbag on Laight Street on Feb. 11.

The victim told police that she was on her way into a building between Washington and Greenwich streets at 11 a.m. when, without thinking much of it, she felt another passerby bump into her.

It was only later that the victim realized her handbag was open and her wallet missing, along with the $200 and credit cards it contained.

CYCLE SWIPE

A crook rode off with a man’s bicycle he’d locked to some Broad Street scaffolding on March 8.

The victim told police he parked his ride near Exchange Place at 5 p.m., and returned later to find his $1,750 bike and lock were missing.

— Colin Mixson