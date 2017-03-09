Transit Sam: Week of March 9, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Mar. 9–Wed., Mar. 15

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The demos keep on going strong in Lower Manhattan, with Foley Square as this week’s big destination. Today, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Solidarity Rally Against Deportation will bring demonstrators to Foley Square, bounded by Worth, Centre, and Lafayette streets, causing Broadway, Chambers Street, and the Brooklyn Bridge slowdowns just in time for morning rush hour.

Beginning noon on Tuesday, City of Action: 24 Hours of Action for Refugees will bring the action to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St., between Nassau and William streets, where they’ll rally until 1 p.m. Then they’ll march to Trinity Church on Broadway at Wall Street, remaining there various for events and camping out for the night.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the same group will march from Trinity Church via Broadway, passing by the African Burial Grounds on Duane Street at Broadway, around the Federal Building, and arriving at Foley Square where they’ll rally until noon. This will impact Broadway, Worth, Lafayette, and Centre streets, as well as Chambers Street and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Closures:

On the Williamsburg Bridge, one lane at a time on the inner and outer Manhattan-bound roadways will be closed 10 p.m.–5 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Battery Park Underpass’s north tube (from FDR Drive south to north-bound West Street) will have one lane closed 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Beginning from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Wednesday, the Stone Street Pedestrian Mall is back, closing Stone Street between Hanover Square and Broad Street, as well as Mill Lane, daily until November.

Reminders:

Sunday at 2 a.m., it’s time to roll the clocks forward one hour for Daylight Savings Time. The good news: we’ll have longer hours of sunlight. The bad news: you’ll lose an hour of sleep. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, “the cumulative effect of four million drivers in the metro area losing four million hours of sleep Sunday night means the probability of a crash will rise.” Get extra sleep to make up for that precious 60 minutes you’ll lose after the DST “spring forward.” This applies to sleepy pedestrians as well as drivers.

The MTA’s 2017 toll and fare hike will go into effect next Sunday, March 19, raising weekly passes to $32 and monthlies to $121, though base fares remain the same, at $2.75. Tolls for Lower Manhattan crossings will go up by 20 cents for E-ZPass to $5.76 and 50 cents to $8.50 for cash.