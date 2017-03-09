Police Blotter: Week of March 9, 2017

DESTINATION JAIL

Cops busted a pair of alleged thieves suspected of robbing a taxi driver on Canal Street on March. 3.

The victim told police that he was in his cab between Church Street and Broadway at 4:20 a.m., when he picked up the pair, who suddenly turned on him.

One of the alleged crooks held the cabbie down and pummeled his face, while the other man nabbed his glitzy $850 iPhone 7 and the pair fled down Canal Street, cops said.

CIG SNATCH

Two gunmen held up a Wall Street pharmacy on Feb. 26, taking about a grand worth of cigarettes.

The victim told police she was minding the store between William and Nassau streets at 5:50 a.m., when the bandits barged in, one man claiming to be armed with a pistol.

After growling their threats, the crooks vaulted over the counter separating them from the smokes and looted 85 packs worth of coffin nails before fleeing, cops said.

CUSTOMER DISSERVICE

An employee at a Wall Street drug store allegedly attacked a customer on March 1, causing him to black out.

The victim told police he was inside the pharmacy between William and Nassau streets arguing with a manager at 11:55 p.m., when the other employee grabbed his phone and fled outside, shouting at him to follow if he wanted his cell back.

The victim didn’t take the bait, but that didn’t keep the disgruntled employee from charging back inside the store and wailing on the customer, beating him so viciously that the man lost consciousness, cops said.

After leaving the victim a bloody mess, the brute took off running, taking the victim’s cellphone with him, according to police.

BAD FARE

A thief robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint on Broadway on Feb. 28.

The victim told police she was behind the wheel of her cab between Duane and Reade streets at 3 p.m., when the robber entered her car and pulled a gun on her, demanding cash.

All told, the crook made off with whopping $4,750 from the heist, cops said.

OLD HABITS

Cops are hunting the 75-year-old perv who allegedly groped a woman inside the Whitehall Street subway station on Feb. 17.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was inside the subway station near South Street at 10 a.m., when the grabby geezer treated himself to a fist full of her posterior.

When the victim turned the confront the kinky oldster, he was already hobbling away, but the victim managed to snap a shot of him on her cell before he disappeared, cops said.

CRANE STYLE

Cops busted three teenaged kids on their way down from scaling a 15-story crane in Tribeca on March 5.

Officers spotted the kids on their way down from their adventurous climb at West and Desbrosses streets at 6:27 p.m., and busted the youngsters after they clambered down the cab of the massive crane.

The oldest boy, age 16, was slapped with a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, while his younger accomplices, ages 14 and 15, received marks on their records and were handed off to mom and dad, cops said.

— Colin Mixson