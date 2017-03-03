Police Blotter: Week of March 3, 2017

NICE KICKS

Five nogoodnicks beat and robbed two gentlemen on Greene Street on Feb. 25, taking a pair of sneakers.

The victims had just purchased the pair of super fly kicks when the gang of foot-fashion fiends confronted them near Broome Street at 11:50 a.m., and inquired about buying their brand-new $250 sneaks.

But the two men refused to part with their cherished footwear, and so the delinquents pounced, wrenching the shoe box from the victim’s hands, as they pummeled the pair with a flurry of vicious blows, cops said.

SHUTTER SNATCH

A trio of thieves snatched the camera from a man on South Street on Feb. 23.

The victim told police that he was near the Staten Island Ferry at 8 p.m., when a pair of men drew his attention, while a third snuck up from behind and snatched the bag containing the $3,700 camera off his back, and fled along with his nefarious cohorts.

UNLOCKER

A woman left her $4,300 watch in an unlocked locker as she pumped iron at a New York Plaza Gym on Feb. 6, only to return later to find, to her surprise, that her ritzy timepiece was stolen.

The victim told police she left her Cartier Tank Francaise watch inside the unsecured strong-box at the fitness center near Broad Street at 1:50 p.m., and returned later to find she’ll be keeping time on her smart phone for the foreseeable future.

CREAM OF THE CROP

A thief stole beauty cream at knifepoint from a Broadway drug store on Feb. 18.

An employee told police he was inside the pharmacy between Wall and Pine streets at 8:30 p.m., when he spotted the suspect stuffing more than $300 worth of cream and conditioner into her bag, and then making for the exit.

When the worker moved to intercept beauty-cream bandit, the fiend pulled a knife on him and threatened to cut her way out if he didn’t let her pass, cops said.

The employee didn’t give her any more trouble, and the thief made good on her escape, according to police.

HOUSE KEEP-RING

Someone took a woman’s $40,000 diamond engagement ring from her room inside the Ritz Carlton hotel on West street on Feb. 24.

The victim told police that she left her ring at her room inside the hotel near Battery Place at 2:30 p.m., giving the housekeeper space to tidy up inside.

She was only gone a few minutes before returning to the horrifying revelation that her precious wedding band had eloped, cops said.

DOA

The city’s harbor patrol fished a dead man out of the East River off Catherine Slip on Feb. 25.

A passerby spotted the middle-aged man floating unconscious in the water by Market Street at 1:02 p.m., when he dialed 911 and requested help.

The man had floated down near Pier 16 by the time Harbor Patrol plucked him from the chill water, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have handed off the cadaver to the city’s Medical Examiner, who will determine cause of death.

— Colin Mixson