Transit Sam: Week of March 3, 2017

Dates: Thursday, March 2 – Wednesday, March 8

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Demos are back this week in lower Manhattan! Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., women will take over the streets for the “International Women’s Day Strike,” bringing thousands to Washington Square Park. From there, they’ll march, in a zigzag fashion (see below), beginning at 5:30 p.m., to Zuccotti Park, bounded by Broadway and Church, Cedar, and Liberty Sts.

The march is planned to include performances at poignant points along this long and winding road, including at: the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory site, on Green St. and Washington Pl..; the Stonewall Inn, on Christopher between Waverly Pl. and Seventh Ave.; City Hall, bounded by Broadway and Chambers and Centre Sts.

This will have widespread impact since crosstown streets as well as avenues will be used for the march. Varick, Houston, Lafayette, and Canal Sts. and Broadway all carry significant traffic, especially during rush hour. Delays will extend throughout the area, causing traffic turbulence at the Holland Tunnel’s Tribeca exit and Hudson Square entrance, as well as at the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. Most major subway lines run near the route, with A/C/E/B/D/F/M trains heading to Washington Square Park, and the A/C/J/Z/2/3/4/5 trains to Fulton St. or the R/W to Cortlandt, near Zuccotti Park.

On the Williamsburg Bridge, one lane at a time will close on the inner and outer roadways, Brooklyn-bound from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and Manhattan-bound from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

In the north-bound tube of the Battery Park Underpass, between Route 9A/West St. and the FDR, one of two lanes will close Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dear readers,

How can we make New York move better, faster, and more equitably than ever? I’ve been working with Ford Motors to get readers like you to share your ideas. By participating in Ford’s Mobilize New York Challenge, you’ll have the opportunity to inform how this city achieves greater access, and tell us how we all can travel smarter. Winning ideas could win up to $30,000, and the chance to have a lasting impact on transit in NYC. You can also share snapshots of how you get around, for a chance to win $20 per week, or visit our FordHub where you can sketch your ideas to win $50. Check out the challenge (www.mobilize-ny.com) and visit the FordHub experience studio on the ground floor of the WTC Oculus south concourse, and tell us how you would reshape NYC transportation.