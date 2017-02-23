Transit Sam: Week of Feb. 23, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Feb. 23–Wed., Mar. 1

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED FOR ASH WEDNESDAY

Ash Wednesday is an ASP Alert Day! ASP rules ARE suspended but all others — meters, “Anytime…” signs, etc.— remain in effect.

Subway:

Uptown 1 and 2 trains will skip Franklin, Canal, Houston, and Christopher Streets from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday (today) and Friday. In addition, 1 trains will not run at all this weekend, with service ending between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

On Thursday and Friday, from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., N and Q trains will skip Prince and 8th streets. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m., R trains will not run.

Between 11:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, through the end of the month, 3 trains will not run.

F trains will not service 14th St., W. 4th St., Broadway-Lafayette St., 2nd Ave., Delancey/Essex Sts., East Broadway, or York St. beginning 10:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

As of now, lower Manhattan will have a break from big demonstrations, but you never know when the next big traffic-stopper could crop up unexpectedly. For updates on sudden demo activity, follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam.