Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 23, 2017

ELECTRIC BOOGIE

A thief rode off with a delivery guy’s electric bike he had parked on King Street on Feb. 17.

The victim told police that he left his battery-powered bike between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue as he delivered a parcel in a nearby building at 7:45 p.m., and when he returned a few minutes later he saw that his $2,000 ride was stolen.

iTHIEF

A bike-borne crook snatched a pricey iPhone 7 out of a man’s hands on Greenwich Street on Feb. 18.

The victim told police that he was taking a few snap shots with his phone near Fulton Street at 9:05 p.m., when the suspect swooped past and nabbed his $1,000 phone before speeding away.

SICKO

Some crook looted more than $1,500 worth of behind-the-counter cold and allergy medicine from a Broadway drug store on Feb. 17.

An employee told police that the suspect made his way behind the pharmacy counter of the drug store between Thomas and Duane streets at 7:10 p.m., and proceeded to grab a few dozen boxes of Claritin, Flonase, Mucinex, Muxinex, Nasacart, and Zyrtec.

UNLOCKER

A fitness fiend looted a woman’s locker inside a Canal Street gym on Feb. 20.

The victim told police that she left her purse inside a locker in the fitness center between Church Street and West Broadway at 3:20 p.m., but failed to secure it with a pad lock, and returned a few minutes later to find her Chanel wallet, credit cards, and $200 were missing.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

A 23-year-old man was busted for allegedly attacking a police officer on West Broadway on Feb. 14.

The arresting officer reported he was attempting to interview the suspect between Prince and Spring streets regarding a lesser crime at 1:30 p.m., when the man allegedly punched the patrolman in the face.

The officer was able to apprehend the suspect at the scene, and later received treatment for his injuries at Lenox Hill Hospital, cops said.

FASHION FIEND

A shoplifter ripped off a West Broadway fashion boutique on Feb. 15, snatching several snazzy items.

An employee told police the crook waltzed into the retailer between Broome and Spring streets at 6:30 p.m., and then proceeded to grab several jackets valued at $1,500 and $500 each, which he stuffed into his own coat before dashing out the door.

CADDY LACK

A thief drove off with a man’s Cadillac that was parked on Fulton Street on Feb. 14.

The victim told police he left his classic ride between Nassau and Dutch streets at 10:45 p.m., and returned about an hour later to find an empty spot where his Caddy had been.

BIKE BANDIT

Some reprobate rode off with a man’s bike he left inside a Warren Street building on Feb. 15

The victim told police that he parked his bike inside the building between Greenwhich Street and West Broadway at 8 am, and returned later to find his $3,000 road bike stolen.

