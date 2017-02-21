Choose your own adventure with Brookfield’s free film series

BY COLIN MIXSON

Brookfield Place is adding a twist to its annual free film series: inviting Downtown film buffs to help choose the final flick.

The “Pictures Under the Palms” series kicks off Wednesday in the Winter Garden with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” followed by Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” on March 1 and then Ang Lee’s martial-arts epic “Crouching Tiger Dragon” on March 8.

But the March 15 showing is still up in the air, and Brookfield wants the public to weigh in on what picture to pick.

Folks have until March 8 to vote, choosing from three options:

• “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012): Wes Anderson’s Oscar and Golden Globe nominated pubescent romance follows the meticulously crafted dalliance of two eccentric youngsters, whose adventurous flight from society sees them chased by a cast of grownups including Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman, among other stars.

• “O’ Brother, Where Art Thou” (2000) Three convicts, played by George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson, flee justice in pursuit of a buried treasure in this comedic satire set in the rural south of 1937 Mississippi, and loosely based on Homer’s epic poem, “The Odyssey.”

• “Romeo and Juliet” (1996) Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Claire Danes as Juliet, Baz Luhrmann’s modern retelling of Shakespeare’s immortal romance features the Bard of Avon’s original dialogue, but represents the Montagues and Capulets as two warring mafia families.

The winning film will be shown at Brookfield’s Winter Garden on March 15, which will be well stocked with comfy chairs and free popcorn.