Transit Sam: Week of Feb. 16, 2017

Dates: Thursday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 22

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY

Monday, President’s Day, is a Summons Alert Day! ASP rules will be suspended, but don’t be fooled: all other rules, such as meters, remain in effect. People often forget this and, consequently, summonses abound. As a rule of thumb, when you see a meter, pay it; when you see a “No Parking Anytime,” sign or something similar, obey it.

AMCONYC’s Official After Party will wrap up Fashion Week on Friday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., bringing celebs, fashionistas, and media to an undisclosed Union Square venue, so jams will likely impact Broadway, Fourth and Fifth Aves., and University Pl. below 14th St. To get there, take the N/Q/R/W/4/5/6 or L trains.

Demo alert!

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, the “NYC Solidarity Rally for the General Strike” will draw thousands in the name of defying President Trump once again to Washington Square Park, causing delays along W. 4th St. and Sixth Ave. Take A/C/E/B/D/F/M trains to W. 4th St. or N/RW to 8th St.-NYU.

A “Legal Community Strikes Back on #F17” protest at the NY State Supreme Court on Centre and Worth Sts. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday could cause delays on the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. Take 4/5/6 trains to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

On Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m., the “Mourning the Presidency” demonstration will bring hundreds to the Washington Square Park Arch, delaying Washington Square North/Waverly Pl. and Fifth Ave.

Sunday, a large demonstration is expected at Times Square from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This will likely affect the Lincoln Tunnel sending traffic down to the Holland.

From the mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I was stopped the other day for doing 41 in a 30-mph zone. When I asked the officer to show me proof of how fast I was going, he said he would bring the proof to court. I thought it was my right to see proof of my infraction upon request. Am I wrong?

Patricia

Dear Patricia,

Yes, you are. The officer was likely using radar or laser, and current NYPD models don’t include a printout. The officer records the info (i.e. he/she observed your vehicle and checked it against the detector display) in a memo book, then refers to it in court. Unless you have convincing evidence, it’s your word against the officer’s testimony. Don’t count on beating this ticket, and if you were speeding, slow down!

Transit Sam