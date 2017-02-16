Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 16, 2017

HAIRY SITUATION

Cops are hunting the four shoplifters who nabbed more than $1,000 worth of cold and allergy medicine, along with about $700 worth of men’s hair-growth formula from a Broadway drug store on Feb. 9.

An employee told police she spotted the crooks inside the pharmacy between Thomas and Duane streets at 6:41 p.m., when the pack of thieves nabbed the small fortune’s worth of over-the-counter drugs and fled.

CROOK IN TRAINING

A modren-day Fagan and his under-aged sidekick made off with a woman’s purse as she worked the front desk of a North End Avenue hotel on Feb. 5. The victim told police she had placed her purse under the counter she worked behind at the hotel between Murray and Vesey streets at 4:10 p.m., when a child suddenly grabbed her valuables and fled.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, investigators spotted an older man coaching the young fellow on the art of crime, cops said.

BAKED BANDITS

A burglar ransacked a Franklin Street bakery on Feb. 9, taking electronics and — naturally — a few brownies.

Surveillance footage shows the doughy-eyed crooks stealing into the pastry shop between Church Street and Broadway at 3 a.m., where they loitered for about a half hour as they scoured the place for goods — baked or otherwise.

All told, the thieves nabbed three digital tablets worth $380, and five brownies valued at $19, cops said.

FURRY FIENDS

A thief nabbed a woman’s pricey, fur-lined parka she left unguarded inside a Vesey Street shopping center on Feb. 2.

The victim told police she tossed her parka onto a chair in a public seating area at the mall near West Street at 9:30 a.m., and returned later to find her coat stolen. But the real victim here is the insurance company, according to cops, which will be covering the cost of the woman’s $2,500 jacket.

SHARP STEAL

A shoplifter made off with more than $1,000 worth of razor blades from a Broadway drug store on Feb. 10.

An employee told police the suspect was spotted inside the pharmacy between Thomas and Duane streets at 10:23 a.m., when he stuffed nearly 50 packs of razors into a basket, before slyly transferring them into secret folds within his jacket and fleeing.

