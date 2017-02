Tiny Lincolns at the Oculus

Twenty-two fourth-graders from Brooklyn’s Packer Collegiate Institute assembled at the Oculus transit hub in beards and stove-pipe hats on Monday to honor the birthday of Abraham Lincoln with the school’s annual “Tiny Lincolns” event. The pint-sized emancipators recited Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, greeted commuters, and answered questions about the 16th President.