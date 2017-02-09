Transit Sam: Week of feb. 9, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Feb. 9–Wed., Feb. 15

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED THURSDAY, FRIDAY & SATURDAY FOR SNOW & MONDAY FOR LINCOLN’S BIRTHDAY

Special ASP alert! ASP rules will be suspended Thursday (today) through Saturday for snow-removal operations. And remember, Lincoln’s Birthday will be observed Monday, which means ASP rules will be suspended. But this is one of those tricky days when, although ASP rules are suspended, all other rules remain in effect, like meter rules and general parking regulations (i.e., any sign that says, “Anytime”).

Designers will take over lower Manhattan throughout the month, bringing VIPs, media vans, and intermittent closures for shows like Rag & Bone, Oscar de la Renta, and Ralph Lauren. Hot spots include: the area bounded by Clarkson and Spring Sts. and West and Greenwich Sts, Tenth Ave. between 13th and 14th, Sixth Ave. between Laight and York Sts., Bethune St. between Washington and Greenwich Sts., and Washington between Bethune and W. 12th St. This will cause delays along West St. as well as at the Holland Tunnel and in the surrounding areas.

DEMO ALERT!

On Saturday, pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators will meet outside of Planned Parenthood (Bleecker St. at Mott St.) from 9 a.m. to noon. If you’re heading to NoHo, take the 6 train to Bleecker St. or the B/D/F/M trains to Broadway-Lafayette.

Also that day, two demos will take place at W. 4th and MacDougal Sts. in Washington Square Park: Protect Planned Parenthood, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Here to Stay—No Nos Vamos, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, a Jewish Rally for Refugees will gather at Battery Park from 11 a.m. to noon. At least 1,000 will go, possibly causing turbulence at the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel and along West St.

To find out whether Thursday's ASP suspension continues to Friday and beyond, follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam, and subscribe to my weekly E-Newsletter at www.gridlocksam.com for details. I'll also keep you posted on demos since these have become frequent and sometimes sudden.