Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 9, 2017

A CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK

Cops busted an alleged plank-wielding wacko suspected of attacking four men inside a Whitehall Street bodega on Jan. 30.

The grocers told police they were inside the deli between Bridge and Pearl Streets at 10 a.m., when the suspect waltzed in and went to use the bathroom.

When one of the deli guys told the suspect the loo was for paying customers only, the man allegedly threw a fit and knocked over a counter full of goods, before he was thrown out on his back, cops said.

But it wasn’t long before the man returned and started swinging, catching two of the grocers on the chin, before they were able to restrain him, according to police.

As one of the deli guys held the suspect down, he began complaining of difficulty breathing, and they allowed him to leave the store for a second time, cops said.

But the deli guys hadn’t seen the last of their alleged attacker, who returned once again, this time bearing a three-foot-long plank of wood, which he wielded like a club, bashing two of the men over their back, before they were able to restrain him once again, according to police.

Cops arrived soon after to bag the suspect, whom they took Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained from the deli guys, cops said.

All four of the grocers, meanwhile, were taken to New York Downtown Hospital for injuries that the suspect allegedly dished out, according to police.

BROADWAY BEAT DOWN

Cops arrested a man in connection to the robbery of a 35-year-old man that left him bloodied and bruised on Broadway on Feb. 2.

The victim told police he was between 415 Broadway at 7:01 p.m., when the suspect and two accomplices sauntered up and demanded cash.

“Give me your money,” one of the crooks allegedly growled.

The suspect and his pals the alledgedly attacked the man, pummeling him in the face with a series of vicious blows, cops said.

After roughing him up, the thugs ripped $2,700 off the victim, before fleeing, according to police.

FINGER POINTING

Two thieves robbed a man at fake gunpoint on Hanover Square on Feb. 2.

The victim, 19, told police he was between Pearl and Stone Streets at 1 p.m., when the suspects called out, “We are gonna need all your money.”

The young man turned around to find the crooks bearing down him, one of them holding out his finger from beneath his hoodie in simulation of a firearm, cops said.

Frightened, the victim handed over $60, and the thieves fled to parts unknown, according to police.

INSTANT REPLAY

Thieves ripped off the same West Street construction site two days in a row on Jan. 24 and 25.

Surveillance footage shows a delinquent duo entered the construction site from a Washington Street entrance at 9 p.m. on Jan. 24. After failing to gain entrance to a second floor office, the pair managed to bust their way into offices located on the third floor.

Once inside, the crooks nabbed an iPad, laptop, and Samsung camcorder, worth a total of $3,130, before fleeing, cops said.

Another pair of crooks, this time a man and a woman, looted the same West Street construction site on Jan. 25, making off with a whopping $18,900 worth of pricey electronics.

The burglars looted offices on the second and third floor of the work site at 9:12 p.m., at one point cutting a hole in the dry wall of the second floor to gain access to the valuables stored there.

Altogether, the crooks nabbed seven Dell laptops, an Apple iPad 4, along with another computer, cops said.

BAGGED

Cops busted a man for allegedly brawling with a security guard inside a Liberty Street fashion outlet as he attempted to make off with $10,000 worth of handbags on Jan. 25.

The victim told police he was working security at the retailer near West Street at 6:30 p.m., when he spotted the suspect and another man grab ten Balenciaga bags and make for the exit.

When the guard confronted the men, they started swinging and a scuffle ensued that left the suspect detained, while his accomplice managed to flee, cops said.

— Colin Mixson