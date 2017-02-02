Transit Sam: Week of Feb. 2, 2017

Dates: Thursday, February 2 – Wednesday, February 8

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

If this past few weeks have taught us anything, it’s that demonstrations will happen on the regular for a long time to come, bringing unprecedented numbers together in a flash. Follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam for the latest.

Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a Rally for Ramarley Graham (supported by Justice Committee) will gather at Foley Sq., bounded by Worth, Duane, Centre, and Lafayette Sts., affecting those streets, Broadway, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

An LGBTQ+ Solidarity Rally is planned for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stonewall National Monument, with thousands to gather on Christopher St. between Waverly Pl. and Seventh Ave., and affecting traffic on Seventh Ave., W. 4th and Varick Sts., and beyond.

If you thought last week saw the last of the Asian Lunar New Year festivities, think again. Things pick up again this weekend in Lower Manhattan for Chinese New Year on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing streets in the area bounded by Broome St., Worth St., Centre St., and the Bowery.

The 18th Annual NYC Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This time, they’ll head down Mott St. from Grand St. to Chatham Sq., where they’ll head onto East Broadway, and from there, north onto Forsyth St. From there, the procession will veer onto Eldridge St. at Division St. Heading north on Eldridge St., they’ll turn on Hester St. back to Forsyth St., heading north and ending at Delancey St. The route will also close Hester St. from Mulberry St. to Bowery, and Broome St. between Forsyth and Eldridge Sts.

Both New Year events will delay Delancey/Kenmare, jamming the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges, and feeding slowdowns on Canal St. toward Broadway. Expect traffic turbulence on Bowery and Chrystie St., as well. Transit Sam Tip: take the 6,N,Q,R, or W to Canal, the J or Z to Canal or Bowery, or the B or D to Grand St.

Fashion Week is here, with segments of the West Village and Tribeca subject to intermittent closures through February. Traffic hot spots: first, the area bounded by Clarkson, Spring, West, and Greenwich Sts.; second, on Tenth Ave. between 13th and 14th Sts. and 6th Ave. between Laight and York Sts.; and third, on Bethune St. between Washington and Greenwich Sts. and Washington St. between 12th and Bethune Sts. This could affect West St. below 14th St., as well as the surrounding area.