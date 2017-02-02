Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 2, 2017

Cops are hunting a delinquent duo wanted for looting the same West St. construction site twice in as many days.

The crooks’ first invasion of the Downtown worksite near Rector St. occurred on Jan. 24 at 9:49 p.m., when they snuck in through a rear door and nabbed an iPad, PC laptop, and some keys before fleeing, according to police.

The thieves returned the very next day through the same door at just after 9 p.m., this time grabbing seven Dell laptops and four iPads, cops said.

The police department has released a few choice shots of the suspects taken from the worksite’s security feed.

Anyone looking to phone in a hot tip related to the case is invited to call 1-800-577-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.nypdcrimstoppers.com, or by texting tips 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

BAGGED

Cops busted a man for allegedly brawling with a security guard inside a Liberty St. fashion outlet as he attempted to make off with $10,000 worth of handbags on Jan. 25.

The victim told police he was working security at the retailer near West St. at 6:30 p.m., when he spotted the suspect and another man grab ten Balenciaga bags and make for the exit.

When the guard confronted the men, they started swinging and a scuffle ensued that left the suspect detained, while his accomplice managed to flee, cops said.

BON VOYAGE

A thief snatched a woman’s wallet as she was boarding the Staten Island Ferry on Jan. 6.

The victim told police that she was about to bid bon voyage to the Big Apple at 5 p.m., when she noticed her bag was open and her wallet missing, along with the cash and credit cards it contained.

The woman later discovered that her credit cards were used to fuel an illicit shopping spree soon after she boarded the ferry, cops said.

FIT FIEND

Some crook looted a man’s locker inside a New York Plaza gym on Jan. 20, taking his watch and credit cards.

The victim told police that he stashed his stuff at a locker in the gym near Water St. at 12:30 p.m., and returned a few hours later to find the locker ajar and his $900 watch and other valuables missing.

PURSE PURLOINED

An opportunistic thief made off with a woman’s posh Chanel handbag she left unguarded in a Thomas St. watering hole on Jan. 28.

The victim told police she left her $4,500 purse hanging off a barstool to use the bathroom at the night club between Church St. and Broadway at 8:45 p.m., and returned a few minutes later to find her stuff had been pinched.

— Colin Mixson