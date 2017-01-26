Transit Sam: Week of Jan. 26

Dates: Thurs., Jan. 26–Wed., Feb. 1

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED SATURDAY FOR ASIAN LUNAR NEW YEAR

Asian Lunar New Year festivities begin again this week, leaving Lower Manhattan packed with lion-dancers and spectators, alike. In the West Village, Fashion Week preparations begin.

New Year events kick off this weekend with the Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade, which will take over Chinatown’s streets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. During the festivities, the area will face full closures, meaning traffic and major pedlock in the area bounded by Grand St. to Centre St.; Centre St. to Bayard St.; Mott St. between Bayard and Worth Sts.; Bowery between Worth and Grand Sts.; as well as along Hester St. between Centre and Eldridge Sts. That means the surrounding area, bounded by Broome and Worth Sts., and Centre St. and Bowery, will see some big jams.

Drivers: expect delays along the Manhattan Bridge, as well as on Bowery as far up as Delancey/Kenmare Sts., and along Canal St. as far west as Broadway. Brooklyn Bridge drivers might also face some spillover traffic as cars reroute along it. Transit Sam’s advice: opt for the subway, taking the 6, N, Q, R, or W to Canal St.; the J or Z to Canal or Bowery; or the B or D to Grand St.

Last week’s demos in Foley Square and march down to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. will likely recur. In addition, Trump Soho on Varick St. is another potential target. Stay tuned to Transit Sam for more on Trumplock!

Fashion Week activities may cause sporadic closures in the West Village and Tribeca through the end of February, causing delays along West St. and near the entrance of the Holland Tunnel.

Weekdays (through Wednesday), 4,5, and 6 trains will not run below Grand Central from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, 1 trains will not run below 28th St. in either direction. E trains will run along the F line above W. 4th St. During that period, the L train will not run between Union Square and Eighth Ave; take the M14 bus instead.