Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 26, 2017

HEAD CASE

Cops arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly attacked their squad car with his head on Hudson St. on Jan. 23.

The officers reported they were stopped at red light near Van Dam St. at 4:10 a.m., when the suspect leaped onto the vehicle and smashed his forehead into the windshield, then began bashing it with his bare hands.

When the patrolmen went to bust the suspect, they found the man in possession of a controlled substance he’d stored in an Altoids container, according to a police source.

The man is being charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to cops.

SNATCHER SNAGGED

Cops busted a man for allegedly snatching a phone from a woman’s hand on Exchange Place on Jan. 17.

The victim, 26, told police that she was near William St. at 7:04 p.m., when the suspect waltzed up and yanked the $700 iPhone 7 from her hand.

As the suspect fled, his victim yelled for help, and police were able to apprehend the cuff the man with the help of a Good Samaritan, cops said.

QUITTER

A shoplifter made off with more than $4,000 worth of Nicorette gum from a Broadway drug store on Jan. 16.

An employee told police that the suspect strolled into the pharmacy between Pine and Wall Sts. at midnight and began removing the nicotine-laced gum from store shelves and stashing it in a black bag, before waltzing past the register without paying.

DELAYED REACTION

A pickpocket nabbed cash and a cellphone from a man’s pocket on Warren St. on Jan. 16.

The victim told police he was near Broadway at 5 p.m., when another passerby suddenly bumped him.

It wasn’t until the man had walked another block that he realized his iPhone 6 and $500 were missing from his pockets, cops said.

SNOOZE, LOSE

A thief looted a woman’s purse after she fell asleep on a 2 train on Jan. 14.

The victim told police she’s fallen asleep and then awoken on the 2 train as hit pulled into the Chambers St. station near W. Broadway at 5 a.m., when she realized her bag had been opened and her $500 iPhone nabbed.

2-GRAND THEFT AUTO

Some crook looted a woman’s car she left parked in a Wooster St. garage on Jan. 22.

The victim told police that she left her car at the parking lot between Grand and Canal Sts. at midnight, and returned at 8:30 a.m. the next morning to find that the wallet she’d left in the center console, along with the $2,000 it contained, were missing.

BAGS BAGGED

Two shoplifters made off with more than $6,000 worth of designer satchels from a Liberty St. store on Jan. 19.

An employee told police that the thieves entered the store near West St. at 7:37 p.m., and one crook distracted a sales associate, while the other grabbed the ritzy bags off a shelf and stuffed them in his jacket, before the pair made for the doors and fled.

TAPPED OUT

A pickpocket lifted the cellphone from a woman’s pocket on Fulton St. Jan. 10.

The victim told police that she was near West St. at 2:30 p.m., when the crook tapped her shoulder and, as she looked behind her, deftly nabbed the $600 iPhone 6 from her pocket.

CLAM SCAM

A thief caught a few hundred clams and ousters from the back of a delivery truck parked on Duane St. on Jan. 12.

The victim told police that he’d made a stop to drop off some fresh seafood between Hudson St. and W. Broadway at 11 a.m., and returned 15 minutes later to find he was short 100 countneck clams, 100 peconk gold oysters, 30 mussles, five razor clams and a hand truck, which presumably aided in the heist.

BAD TIP

A lousy thief nabbed a woman’s wallet from a locker at the Liberty St. diner where she worked on Jan. 15.

The victim told police that she stashed her valuables at the eatery near West St. at 8:30 a.m., and returned at 4 p.m. to find the lock securing her stuff was missing and her wallet, along with the credit cards and $170 it contained, were missing.

— Colin Mixson