Transit Sam: Week of Jan. 19, 2017

Dates: Thursday, January 19 – Wednesday, January 25

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The Inauguration is Friday and New Yorkers are responding with demos from Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday, demonstrators will gather outside Goldman Sachs on West St. between Vesey and Murray Sts. all day Thursday until midnight Friday.

On Friday, Inauguration Day, demonstrators will be camping out all over town. The two biggest I’ve heard of will bring up to 4,000 people to Foley Sq. from 5 p.m. until midnight, marching to the Trump Building on Wall St. between William and Nassau Sts. This will cause rush hour slowdowns on Centre St., Lafayette St., and Broadway, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.

On Saturday, many women (and men) will be heading to D.C. for the Million Women March. Those who can’t make it to the capital will take to the streets of Manhattan.

An estimated 100,000 protesters will gather at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza at 47th St. between First and Second Avenues. Masses will start gathering at 10 a.m. with the kickoff at about 11 a.m. Lower Manhattanites: do not cab, bus, or Uber it to the event. Take any number of subways to Grand Central Station and hoof it five blocks north and two blocks east.

The marchers will head down 2nd Avenue to 42nd St. (so if you get to Grand Central late, just step outside and join the crowd) to 5th Ave. and up 5th Ave. to Trump Tower at 56th St. NYPD will probably turn demonstrators just south of the Tower onto 55th St. toward Madison Ave.

Post-event lower Manhattanites should take the E, M at 5th and 53rd or any Sixth or Seventh Avenues subways.

Drivers will be warned against driving through the Midtown Tunnel and Lincoln Tunnel so expect the Battery and Holland tunnels to get extra traffic. Canal St. is the likely crosstown street to pick up extra traffic to/from NJ.

On top of it all, New York Fashion Week begins Friday, on Inauguration Day, affecting a big chunk of the West Village between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. West, Washington, and Greenwich Sts. between Spring and Clarkson Sts.; Houston, Clarkson, and Spring Sts. between Greenwich and West Sts.; Tenth Ave. between 13th and 14th; Sixth Ave. between Laight and York Sts.; Bethune between Washington and Greenwich Sts.; and Washington between 12th and Bethune Sts. will all be impacted.