Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 19, 2017

TAPPED OUT

A pickpocket lifted the cellphone out of a woman’s jacket pocket on Fulton St. Jan. 10.

The victim told police that she was near West St. at 2:30 p.m., when the crook tapped her shoulder and, as she looked behind her, deftly nabbed the $600 iPhone 6 from her pocket.

CLAM SCAM

A thief caught a few hundred clams and ousters from the back of a delivery truck parked on Duane St. on Jan. 12.

The victim told police that he’d made a stop to drop off some fresh seafood between Hudson St. and W. Broadway at 11 a.m., and returned 15 minutes later to find he was short 100 countneck clams, 100 peconk gold oysters, 30 mussles, five razor clams and a hand truck, which presumably aided in the heist.

BAD TIP

A lousy thief nabbed a woman’s wallet from a locker at the Liberty St. diner where she worked on Jan. 15.

The victim told police that she stashed her valuables at the eatery near West St. at 8:30 a.m., and returned at 4 p.m. to find the lock securing her stuff was missing and her wallet, along with the credit cards and $170 it contained, were missing.

— COLIN MIXSON