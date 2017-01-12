Transit Sam: Week of Jan. 12, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Jan. 12–Wed., Jan. 28

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

These are the best of times after the worst of times for traffic Downtown. Though last month was a challenge for commuters, January and February are the lightest months of the year. Barring snow, major crashes, or tunnel closures, the difference should be noticeable. But going from an average 5 mph to 8 mph won’t get your heart racing.

You will be able to race through the toll plaza of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, though, now that those drop-down “arms” are gone and construction is wrapping up, with the plaza mostly dismantled. Reducing delays at the BBT will mean more traffic on West St. Another reason to support the MOVE NY Plan. Our crazy toll structure sends tens of thousands of cars and trucks through Lower Manhattan unnecessarily from Brooklyn to New Jersey. Go to iheartmoveny.org for more details.

Lower Manhattanites can also benefit by the new Second Avenue Subway. Catch the Q train at Canal St. or 14th St. (late night service at Prince and 8th St.-NYU) and zip to 63rd, 72nd, 86th and 96th St. stations along Second Ave.

At the Brooklyn Bridge, along the main bridge the Brooklyn-bound left lane will close 6 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and the Manhattan-bound right lane on the main bridge will close 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

E trains will run along the F line from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. There will be no L trains running between 14th St-Union Sq. and 8th Ave. from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Crosstown travelers can take the M14 bus instead.

Remember that Monday is a Summons Alert Day! Most schools and offices will enjoy yet another three-day weekend, making it an especially quiet one for traffic. But don’t forget, MLK Day is another one of those tricky holidays when alternate-side-parking rules will be suspended, but all other rules (except maybe parking by schools) remain in effect. This confuses people every year, making MLK Day big for summonses — a Transit Sam SAD day.

Solution: for the year-round rundown on ASP dates, SAD days, and other important traffic info, get your free 2017 Gridlock Sam Parking Calendar