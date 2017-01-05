Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 5, 2017

SWOOPED

A bike-borne bandit snatched a phone right out a woman’s hand on North End Avenue on Dec. 30.

The victim told police that she was near Chambers Street at 7:40 p.m., when the crook swooped by on his bike and nabbed her $700 iPhone 6 before pedaling away.

REACH AND LEECH

A thief reached into a woman’s jacket and stole her phone on an A train platform inside the Fulton St. subway station on Dec. 30.

The victim told police that she was waiting for a northbound A near the Nassau St. exit at 2:15 p.m., when she felt the creep’s hand worm its way into her jacket pocket and emerge with her $800 Samsung Glaxay 6.

Loot in hand, the crook fled for the surface as his victim gave chase, but she quickly lost him in the crowd and the thief remains at large, cops said.

DRESS FOR THE JOB YOU WANT

A would-be bank robber fled a Hanover Square depository empty-handed on Dec. 30 after discovering that the cash drawer of the teller he approached was bereft of loot.

An employee told police that a man conspicuously clad in a grey trench coat and ski mask walked into the bank between Harriet Ross Tubman Ave. and Livingston St. at 1:24 p.m., when he approached a teller and handed her a note.

“Only hundreds,” the message read. “Hurry up or I’m coming over the counter.”

The teller hurriedly popped open the drawer of her register, and displayed it to the would-be robber to show him it was empty of cash, leading the man to flee, none the richer, cops said.

TOOL TIME

A thief stole more than $3,000 worth of miscellaneous tools from a Spring St. construction site sometime between Dec. 23–27.

The victim told police that he left his gear in a makeshift storage room at the worksite between Varick St. and Sixth Ave. at noon on Dec. 23, and returned four days later to find his huge stash of tools had been pilfered.

The crook, who could have been any one of the 110 employees in the building during the period when the crime occurred, pried the door open in order to gain access to the victim’s valuables, cops said.

BAD BUMP

A pickpocket snatched a woman’s wallet as she waited in line for the Staten Island Ferry off South St. on Dec. 28.

The victim told police that she was near Whitehall St. waiting for a ride to the bucolic borough at 12:20 p.m., when somebody bumped into her.

It was about 25 minutes later that the victim realized her purse had been opened and her wallet was stolen, along with the cash and credit cards it contained, cops said.

CHERRY PICKED

Some crook drove off with a rented cherry picker from a Greenwich St. construction site on Dec. 15.

An employee told police that the truck was left locked and secured at the site at 9 a.m. that day, but the rented $16,000 vehicle was later discovered stolen.