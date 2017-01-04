Police hunt for Water St. slasher

BY COLIN MIXSON

Cops are looking for the public’s help hunting down a knife-wielding robber who attacked a woman on Water St. on Jan. 2.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, told police she was between Beekman and Fulton Sts. at 7:45 pm, when she felt a tug on her purse and suddenly found a knife at her throat.

The fiend demanded the woman hand over her purse, which she did, but that didn’t stop him from slashing her right hand before fleeing, cops said.

The victim was taken to New York Downtown Hospital, where she received nine stitches in order to close the gash on her hand, according to police.

Police described the Water St. slasher as a 30-year-old man, about 5-foot, 8-inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. A blurry surveillance video of the incident shows him wearing a blue, hooded parka.

Anyone with a hot tip should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477(8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637, then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.